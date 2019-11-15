SCC engages in tree-planting to honor Independence anniversary

The Suva City Council has stressed the importance of a sustainable future as the country prepares to celebrate its 50th Independence anniversary.

The Fiji-50 Tree-Planting program was launched at My Suva Park in Nasese yesterday, which aims to use the special occasion to address global warming.

Chair of Special Administrators Isikeli Tikoduadua says SCC has the backing of business houses for this program.

Tikoduadua says the tree planting initiative is a major part of the Fiji Day celebrations.

“We have to plant more trees, we’ve seen the effect of all this bushfire and the burning globally in the amazon, in California, so out here in the Pacific we’ve been fortunate that we don’t have those type of devastation, however, that does not stop us from encouraging people to keep on planting trees.”

He says the garden in the shape of Fiji50 will also have an all-weather photo portrait billboard for people to take pictures at any time they want.

“Behind us is a flower garden that is now being used to highlight the 50th Anniversary, now towards the end of this week we are putting up a selfie so we would be encouraging the public to come, it’s going to be a big selfie so it’s an opportune time for people to have some memories, where were they on the 50th year celebrations.”

The Suva Retailers Association President Vinay Kumar says apart from supporting the SCC they plan to honor business houses for their contribution towards Suva’s economy.

“They’ve been there for 50-years plus, that itself is the testament to their will of continuing to do business in Suva CDB.”

The atmosphere in the capital city is expected to hype-up in the coming week as the SCC and the Retailers Associations have planned various competitions for businesses and market vendors.

The Suva on Sale is another highlight for the Capital City.