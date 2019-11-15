Home

SCC owed $9m in unpaid rates

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 7:05 am
Council Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua

The Suva City Council has $9 million in ratepayer arrears that have yet to be settled.

Council Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua says these rates have been accumulating over the years and the council is now working on an arrears collection plan to recover the debt.

Tikoduadua says the council’s debt recovery unit oversees defaulting rate payers and that the focus will be to work our payment plans with rate payers whose account is in arrears.

The Chairman is also warning defaulting ratepayers that if they do not work with the council, they will take legal action to recover the debt.

