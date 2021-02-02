Home

News

Scavengers taking condemned food from landfill

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 5:19 am

The Labasa Town Council is now facing a serious problem with scavengers entering their landfill and excavating food items disposed and condemned from supermarkets.

Acting CEO Mohammed Faiz Ali says the scavengers are coming in boats from the Labasa River, entering their landfill illegally and taking the food items which were spoiled by the flood waters.

Ali says the scavengers have gone to the extent of having physical confrontations with the security guards after they were chased away.

He says these individuals have been warned on the serious health consequences of consuming the food items.

“These food items have been condemned, it is not safe to be eaten .But despite these warning we still have this very serious issue. Now, we may be approaching higher authorities to come to the assistance of the Council to ensure there is no trespassing into the landfill and especially preventing scavengers from coming into the landfill.”

Ali says they have sought the assistance of the police who have been very helpful but the scavengers have become cunning and normally come around when the police have gone.

