Scarcity of resources attributed to Climate Change

The Prime Minister highlighted the scarcity of resources that has befallen our nation as a result of Climate Change and it’s impacted on our sources of livelihood.

During a special session on Urban Culture and Climate Action in Abu Dhabi, Voreqe Bainimarama says over decades, the sense of environmental harmony has faded.

Bainimarama says through his many visits to various markets in Fiji, he noticed that size and number of fish and other marine organism on offer today is nothing compared to the past.

“Abundance has been replaced by scarcity, and as a result, the once-self-regulating nature of fishing has been replaced by a more short-sighted quest for commercial gain.”

Bainimarama says commercial fishing is also contributing to the scarcity of marine resources nowadays compared to traditional practices.

“A Fijian on a canoe with a single rod is competing with massive fishing vessels with nets that can bring in an entire months catch in in a single haul”.

The Prime Minister says that depleting marine resources and coral bleaching is also tempting fishermen’s to keep even smaller fishes instead of releasing it back in to the ocean.