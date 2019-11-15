Sayed-Khaiyum urges Fijians to make use of government initiatives

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on Fijians to make use of government initiatives provided in the national budget.

Speaking to those gathered at a temple in Nadi to celebrate Ganesh Utsav last night, Sayed-Khaiyum clarified queries raised about accessing funds from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The Economy Minister reiterated that those whose job was affected by COVID-19 are eligible to access their fund through the various categories outlined by FNPF.

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged those gathered last night to make use of the home grant.