Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Sayed-Khaiyum urges Fijians to make use of government initiatives

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 29, 2020 4:35 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on Fijians to make use of government initiatives provided in the national budget.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on Fijians to make use of government initiatives provided in the national budget.

Speaking to those gathered at a temple in Nadi to celebrate Ganesh Utsav last night, Sayed-Khaiyum clarified queries raised about accessing funds from the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The Economy Minister reiterated that those whose job was affected by COVID-19 are eligible to access their fund through the various categories outlined by FNPF.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum also encouraged those gathered last night to make use of the home grant.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.