News

Sayed-Khaiyum says protection of Fijian brand is vital

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 2, 2020 4:20 pm
The Minister of Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Paris Convention will allow us to protect our Fijian brand.

While addressing Parliament on the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the importance for the country to ratify the treaty.

The Minister says once Fiji becomes a party to the Paris Convention, we would then be able to object to people in places like the United States opening various outlets using a mark that is of significance to us.

“Under Article 6 of the Paris Convention we are still unable to object to the mark that other states register for protection. We are thus at a disadvantage in the sense that we must protect these marks these states register but we are not able to object to them in the case where another state registering a mark of particular significance to us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says with Fiji already being a party to the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Agreement, we are automatically obligated to oblige to certain articles of the Paris Agreement despite not being a party to the Paris Convention.

