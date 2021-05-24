Sayed-Khaiyum meets officials for COP26 debrief

The Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with Permanent Secretaries and senior officials of the Government to debrief them on the COP26 outcomes.

Sayed-Khaiyum emphasized the need for greater coordination and collaboration amongst government agencies to accelerate Fiji’s development ambitions, particularly in the context of climate change.

He says numerous financing opportunities are coming from COP26 that can be best accessed if Government agencies take a programmatic approach to development.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister and attendees also discussed outcomes of Fiji’s COP26 priorities that included keeping 1.5 degrees alive, scaling up support for adaptation and loss & damage, oceans-climate nexus, increased climate finance and finalizing the Paris Agreement rule book.

Similar debrief sessions are being planned for the general public and special interest groups over the next two months.