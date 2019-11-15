Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Sayed-Khaiyum gives police statement on bombing allegations

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 23, 2020 4:58 pm
The Criminal Investigations Department

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum gave a statement to the Criminal Investigations Department this afternoon.

Sayed-Khaiyum is the subject of a complaint that he was allegedly involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the Attorney General visited the CID Headquarters in Suva in the last hour to give his statement and investigators are now compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has assured that investigations into allegations against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be conducted thoroughly.

Tudravu is asking the public to be mindful that this is a report of an allegation that dates back more than 3 decades so it will take time for investigators to conduct their work.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, confirmed just over a week ago that the police file was returned for further investigation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.