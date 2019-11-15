Sayed-Khaiyum gives police statement on bombing allegations

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum gave a statement to the Criminal Investigations Department this afternoon.

Sayed-Khaiyum is the subject of a complaint that he was allegedly involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the Attorney General visited the CID Headquarters in Suva in the last hour to give his statement and investigators are now compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has assured that investigations into allegations against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be conducted thoroughly.

Tudravu is asking the public to be mindful that this is a report of an allegation that dates back more than 3 decades so it will take time for investigators to conduct their work.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, confirmed just over a week ago that the police file was returned for further investigation.