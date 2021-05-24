Sayed-Khaiyum clarifies budget spending

The Minister for Economy has clarified that the government’s revenue had increased beyond expectation because of some of the budget support it got.

This after politicians including the National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, claimed that the $484m that was recovered from the 2020-21 National Budget is a clear indication that government ministries and entities under-spent their allocations.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum explains the government never used the word ‘savings’ and the interpretation by the politicians is wrong.

The Minister explains that money is moved from one sector to another, which is called ‘virement’ by looking at the current economic situation.

“So, for example, when the borders don’t open up, and schools aren’t in place, there are certain amounts of money or allocations that won’t be made. So whether it’s to do with the TELS because some people weren’t going to university, so we’re not going to pay people allowance when they’re not going to university.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says with some smart work, the Ministry of Economy saved around $60 million in interest.

“I mean, we did not spend that much money. So there were salaries and wages, about $44.4 million, because we did not have any new recruitment’s. As we said, we went to sharpen our skill sets and our pens in that respect. Transport infrastructure investment sector project is about $62.7 million that we had budgeted, but we actually not spend it, obviously, tertiary education loan scheme, as I mentioned in toppers, $46.5 million, the tourism marketing grant, as you know, we had allocated that, but the borders did not open. So obviously you’re not going to spend that much money.”

The Attorney General says the NFP Leader has a misconception about the budget.

Meanwhile, Professor Biman Prasad has declined to respond to the comments made by the Attorney General.