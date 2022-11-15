Sayed-Khaiyum claims USP has funds

The government is not in a position to misuse taxes just because somebody is putting political pressure on them, says FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum.

He made this comment during a campaign meeting last night after he was asked by a University of the South Pacific student why the government’s annual grants to the university are on hold.

The environmental science student claimed that they have not been able to go on field trips or even conduct laboratory work because they have been advised by USP that they do not have enough money to fund certain school projects.

In response, Sayed-Khaiyum says that the government had requested an independent investigation be conducted after allegations of financial discrepancies were raised by the University’s pro-chancellor and the chair of the audit risk committee.

“We’ve said this so many times, we’ve said it in Parliament-our Prime Minister has said it but they are not doing it so they are saying, don’t vote for FijiFirst and unfortunately, there is a lot of propaganda going on around it so I urge USP students through you, you can be their spokesperson now to go back and tell them what’s the reason.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims that USP still has funds; thus, they are making such remarks to students about the financial status of the university because they want the students to feel aggrieved, blame the government, and then refuse to vote for FijiFirst.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is aware of the concerns raised by Fijians about bias in the media and the lies and misinformation spread by their opponents.

“Their lust for power is so great that no lie is too low for them.They even lie about how many people going to FijiFirst meetings.Why? Because they are afraid. They know that the majority on this country wants what is best for families and future generations, something they can never deliver.So they lie and lie and lie some more.”

The two leaders say they’ve felt the support of Fijians everywhere they’ve gone, and they’re grateful because FijiFirst is the only party with a plan, principles, and a track record of success.