Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledges move by Gavoka and Leawere

The Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has acknowledged two Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament for their position on the University of the South Pacific financial saga.

Sayed-Khaiyum says SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka and MP Mikaele Leawere have asked USP to allow an investigation into the allegations of corruption at the university.

He says financial anomalies within the regional university need to be independently investigated first.

The allegations are what’s keeping the Fijian government from continuing with its allocated grant to the institution.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the SODELPA MPs have taken a bold position.

“In fact, we’d like to acknowledge their ability to actually come out and say that, perhaps having the political courage to do so, and if there is nothing to hide, why don’t we have the investigation? It has been highly politicized, it should not be politicized, it’s a question of accountability on finances. “

Fiji has withheld a grant of about $23m from USP, demanding that there be an independent investigation into allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office by Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is the largest contributor to the USP grant, and this is taxpayers’ money.