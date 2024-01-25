Man remanded for alleged murder in Saweni

Lautoka court [File Photo]

A 20-year-old farmer who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Saweni Lautoka over the weekend appeared in the Lautoka Magistrate Court today.

20-year-old Rishal Kumar from Vaivai, Lautoka is charged with one count of murder.

Deputy Divisional Police Commander Western, Acting SP Mohammed Harif informed the court that Kumar allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Apakuki Tavodi at around 10.30pm on the 21st of this month.

Acting SP Harif objected to bail saying the accused is charged for a very serious offence.

The defense made an application for bail which was denied by the court.

The prosecution asked the court to put the accused on notice for alibi.

The accused has been remanded in custody until February 9th.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.