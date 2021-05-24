Home

News

Sawau district fishermen practice concept of fish smart

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 6:00 am

The decreasing fish stock in the Beqa waters will now be a thing of the past, thanks to a community ‘taboo’ introduced a few years ago.

Sawau District representative, Savenaca Kamikamica says they’ve worked closely with relevant organizations and the Fisheries Ministry on ways to manage their fishing grounds.

He adds the concept of fish smart also hopes to establish additional community marine ‘taboo’ areas, for the five villages in the district of Sawau, in Beqa.

Article continues after advertisement

“The whole purpose of introducing this initiative is to protect fish during its breeding season and avoid catching undersized fish. Now a lot of fishermen understand the initiative which will help us understand more about the current fishing pressures and best actions to revive some species.”

Kamikamica says the ‘taboo’ introduced to targeted marine zones has been beneficial.

 

“We will continue to maintain this taboo until we agreed on a time to do reasonable harvesting. Community members are eager and taking swift action in reviving our fishing grounds.”

Kamikamica says they are thankful for the support rendered by relevant stakeholders.

Relevant NGOs and the Fisheries Ministry continue to raise awareness and educate fishing communities on how to properly manage their fishing grounds in order to replenish stock.

 

