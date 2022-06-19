Sawani villagers advised to relocate

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama advises villagers of Sawani, Naitasiri to relocate.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is advising the villagers of Sawani, Naitasiri to relocate.

This follows the request from the Vuna District representative, Seveci Tavaga, during a talanoa session with the Prime Minister, who sought assistance to address a landslide issue along the Waimanu River situated next to the village.

Tavaga says some families have relocated due to the fear of further river bank erosion.

“Five families have relocated. I am here today to seek the government’s assistance. This is an issue we have been facing, and if there is another flood, we will lose our village to a landslide.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the villagers should look at what is best and the safest decision will be to relocate.

“If you see that landslide continues to be an issue than you have to relocate. Don’t leave it to the last minute where it will be a serious issue.”

Villagers in Sawani are also requesting a concrete seawall to help address the issue.

The Waterways Ministry confirms they have done a survey and are waiting for a report from relevant stakeholders on the stability of the land where the village sits.