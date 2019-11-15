Sawani slip repairs cost $3.75m

Bank protection work at the Sawani Slip cost the Fiji Roads Authority $3.75 million.

Transport Minister Jone Usamate says the work is 75% complete and expected to be completed by early 2021 weather permitting.

Usamate says the work includes the rock fill bridging layer before the 2 lane carriageway will be reinstated with a sealed surface.

“I came just to see the progress of the work, it’s progressing quite well despite the weather, they have had some floods here, and they had to stabilize it with all the rocks and all the different size of rocks making sure that the silt does not affect the quality of the work that has been done here.”

Usamate says the project once completed will help commuters in the Suva Nausori corridor.