Sawani slip concerns FRA

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 4, 2020 7:08 am

The Fiji Roads Authority is concerned that a portion of Princess Road in Sawani may be lost for good if another cyclone hits.

Floodwaters during TC Harold severely damaged the road which collapsed into the Waimanu River, reducing traffic to one lane only.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they are working with the Waterways Ministry to fix the road but need emergency funding to get work started.

“Right now we have about 4m of separation between the slipped surface and the traffic surface. That’s as close as it got and it shouldn’t get closer. So that is imperative for now.”

He adds the engineers fear that debris floating in the river could also undermine the safety of the road.

“If we get more very heavy rain which causes the river to rise to even twice as its normal level then it could have an issue on the undermining of the road. If we have another cyclone coming through then it could be really severe.”

The FRA has also installed a streetlights to provide adequate visibility at night.

 

