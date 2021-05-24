Savusavu water supply upgrade continues

The Water Authority of Fiji currently constructing an infrastructure to improve water supply to Savusavu residents.

Namely, a 5MLD Packaged Water Treatment Plant and One Megalitre Reservoir, this project will increase storage capacity and stability for the Savusavu water system.

This is in line with a series of infrastructural upgrades that WAF has in the works to alleviate issues that cannot be handled by existing infrastructure and ensure future sustainability.

WAF chair, Bhavesh Kumar says this substantial project will cost over $2.8 million and is one of many that is underway to build greater capacity to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for Fijians.

Kumar says work is steadily progressing since 2019.

Kumar adds WAF also completed work on securing an additional water source in Naidriva in 2020, to supplement raw water flows to the treatment plant.