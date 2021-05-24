Savusavu Sub-Divisional Hospital renovations to begin soon

The renovation of the Savusavu Sub-Divisional Hospital will start in the coming months.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says designers are going through the final design of the renovations to be carried out.

The $300,000 project will replace the deteriorating roof on a building that currently serves the people of the Cakaudrove Province.

It will also see the strategic placement of several units to allow for an efficient flow of services at the hospital.

Dr Waqainabete says they want to make the hospital more patient-friendly.

“We want to be able to increase the Accident and Emergency Unit. Also our Labasa Hops specialists are working in Savusavu we want to ensure there is space for them to do what they want to do.”

Work will also include shaving the base of the hill where the hospital is located.

Dr Waqainabete adds, the Ministry is keen to use some available quarters to run services during the renovation.