Savusavu residents to benefit from water package plant

Hundreds of residents in Savusavu will benefit from the completion of the water package plant by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the plant is complete and only wiring works remain.

The plant has a five mega litre treatment capacity and a one mega litre water storage tank.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says once commissioned, residents of Savusavu will no longer have to deal with dirty water coming through their taps.

“As soon as it rains the water coming into Savusavu is dirty so, if the treatment plant is operational, there should be enough water in storage that even if the water is dirty, there should be enough to supply water to Savusavu for 2, 3 or 4 more days until the waters up.”

Once the package plant is operational, work will start on a similar project in Nabouwalu.