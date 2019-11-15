Savusavu flooded, town closed

Parts of Savusavu Town are flooded following heavy rain from this morning.

Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqumu says businesses have shut down and the town has been closed off.

The road leading into Savusavu Town is also underwater at the moment.

Naiqumu told FBC News, that members of the public who may be in or around the town area must return home.

Police are monitoring the situation on the ground.