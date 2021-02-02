Savusavu family maintains claim of morgue generator

The family of a woman who died over the weekend maintain that they have had to provide the Savusavu Hospital Morgue with a generator.

The woman, who died from an asthma attack, was attended to the medical staff but there was no power the hospital due to TC Ana.

After her demise, the family of the deceased was allegedly told that the power and generator were both not working at the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

It was then that the family says it had to provide a generator to the hospital morgue so that the body could be kept there.

Today, Health Minister, Ifereimi Waqainabete, told the Fiji Sun, that all hospitals around the country have their own generators and use them in times of power black-out and claims were false.

The family of the woman say the claims are not false as in the case of the Savusavu hospital.

When contacted this afternoon, Waqainabete told FBC News he was busy and could not comment.

We contacted Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, who says he is yet to speak to the doctor who was on duty at the time.

He says until a verified report is received, he cannot comment.

The family has confirmed the burial of the woman takes place on Friday.