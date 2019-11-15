Savusavu community band together to assist families in isolation

56 families, living in isolation in the Cakaudrove Province are being assisted with food hampers from the Savusavu Community Foundation.

Foundation Chair Ken Barasch says they hope the food items will brighten their spirits, satisfy their hunger, and allow them to continue to stay home without going out shopping.

The food hampers donation comes following a call by the Savusavu Town Council for help in the establishing and filling of a food bank to help the families living under quarantine.

Handing over the food hampers to the Savusavu Town Council, Cakaudrove Provincial Council, and the Ministry of Health yesterday, Foundation Representative Leanne Hunter says the Savusavu community and businesses got together to support their own who are in need.

She says there are serious concerns from the Savusavu community about the worries these families will have over what they will eat while they are in isolation.

Each hamper consists of basic food items and necessities. The families under quarantine are those who have been in contact with or had traveled with Fiji’s 9th COVID-19 patient from Soasoa.

They are undergoing an additional 14 day quarantine period after completing the initial 14 days mandatory self-quarantine period.

The 56 families are not from a single area.

They are from different villages and settlements around Cakaudrove.

