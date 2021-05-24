Home

Savusavu businesses assist in vaccination campaign

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 12:13 pm
Savusavu business community to help MOH reach out to communities in Cakaudrove. [Source: Supplied]

The Savusavu business community is helping the Ministry of Health reach out to the far-flung communities in Cakaudrove inorder to get access to the COVID-19 vaccination.

Savusavu Chamber of Commerce President Ravi Chhaganlal says they are supplying extra computer tablets, fuel, and transport for the Ministry of Health teams to help take the vaccine out to the people.

Chhaganlal says a huge challenge faced by the Ministry is vaccinating those out in the rural remote communities.

With an adult population of 21,000 in Cakaudrove, approximately 6,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, mainly in Savusavu.

Chhanganlal says the cost of bus fares into town can be as much as $11 each way, which is a heavy financial burden for many villagers and the journey can take up to 3 hours.

The Savusavu Chamber of Commerce and the Savusavu Tourism Association are working to bring in support – both funds and offers of transport

At the same time, local carriers are going out to the distant villages to bring people into the remote community health centers.

Their fuel costs will be met as part of this effort.

