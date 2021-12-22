Home

Savoto’s family seeks answers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 12:37 pm
Paula Savoto’s family.

46-year-old Paula Savoto’s family bid him farewell in Nanuku Settlement, Suva on Saturday morning not knowing that would be the last time they would see him alive.

Savoto’s body was found in Wailea settlement yesterday morning, a neighboring informal community only minutes from his home.

The father of two had left for work on Saturday and his wife Ilisabeta Rosa says she did not speak to him for the rest of the day.

Rosa says Savoto used to spend time with his friends on Saturdays and as usual, she was waiting for him to return home at night.

She says she waited until 2am, but early Sunday morning, she received a call from a friend that her husband has been found dead in Wailea.

Rosa told FBC News that she didn’t believe the caller, but when police officers showed her a picture of the scene, she realized that her husband was no more.

She adds Savoto was a calm and humble person. He used to play for the former Marist Old Boys club, and was part of the veteran football team.

Rosa believes this may have been a robbery as Savoto’s ring, wallet and knapsack were missing.

Police also say there were visible injuries.

A post mortem will be conducted soon.

