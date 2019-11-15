Save the Children Fiji Launches Digital Cash Project

Save the Children Fiji has launched the Fiji National Philanthropic Trust Cash Assistance Program to help families affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The child rights organisation is partnering with the Fiji Council of Social Services and Vodafone Fiji to reach more than 19,000 households with digital cash transfers.

Save the Children Fiji’s Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says the support will be crucial as families prepare to send children back to school.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodafone Fiji’s Head of eCommerce and Corporate Affairs, Shailendra Prasad says M-PAiSA has proven to be a robust, efficient, transparent and highly accountable means of providing cash assistance.

The first cash transfer to households started before Christmas with the final payment due at the end of March.