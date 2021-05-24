Home

News

Save the Children condemns those behind explicit video

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 5:50 am
Chief Executive, Shairana Ali. [File Photo]

Save the Children Fiji strongly condemns the actions of the perpetrators in a video that has been shared on social media.

In a statement, the organization states that it is appalling to learn of reports of the video circulating on social media which shows children in their teen years being allegedly forced to perform sexual acts.

Members of the public are urged to stop sharing the video which can emanate psychological and emotional issues amongst children.

Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says they remain hopeful that relevant authorities, particularly the Police Force to conduct a swift investigation into the incident and action against those who continue to share the video through social media platforms.

The organization will continue to educate and create awareness on child rights and protecting children from all forms of abuse and neglect.

Ali adds that the support of the community and families is needed to prevent such crimes from happening in the first place.

She says child abuse and neglect are serious social problems that can have a long-term impact on the health, education, opportunity, and wellbeing of children.

The Chief Executive also highlighted that as we draw near to the Prevention against Child Abuse and Neglect Day in October, the organization condemns and will not tolerate shameful acts against our children.

