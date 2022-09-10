Sausauvou graduates reminded to serve diligently

[Source: Fijian Government]

Traditional leadership today cannot exist in a vacuum, as it must be responsive to the many factors that now influence non-urban communities.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the Traditional Leadership Training Graduation ceremony for the Sausauvou of Namosi in Suva today.

Bainimarama is grateful that the Vanua o Nabukebuke is encouraging its future leaders to undertake this training which aims to consolidate the practice of communalism at the community level.

“People of Namosi today place far greater value on the concepts of equality, transparency, open communication, and competence. They want to see their natural and economic resources governed by leaders whose focus is on the benefit of the whole community, not just on themselves.”

Bainimarama says the province has seen massive transformations over the past 20 years.

He is reminding the graduates that the Vanua o Nabukebuke needs qualified, well-trained leaders, who can truly serve everyone.

“The responsibility of leadership is a privilege. It is not about barking orders or demanding loyalty. And it is never about putting yourself above those you’re meant to serve. The duty of leadership demands that you operate at the same level as those who have trusted you to lead them.”

58-year-old graduate, Rameo Qaqanilawa says he remains thankful to the government through the iTaukei Affairs Board for organizing this training.

“We have learned so much during our six-weeks training. I would like to thank the government for providing these opportunities. We hope that doors will open up for other future leaders in the village to undertake this similar program.”

Namosi is the sixth province in Fiji to select a few of its village representatives to undergo the training programs.

The iTaukei Affairs Board plans to engage more aspiring traditional leaders to be part of the training in the near future.