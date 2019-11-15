Saurara holds the fort amidst pandemic

With thousands of Fijians losing their jobs due to COVID-19, one senior citizen has stepped up.

64-year-old Lavenia Saurara who wants to give back to those who have supported her financially over the years has set up a mini food business selling traditional home-made meals.

Saurara says age is just a number when it comes to earning an income, because it’s about pulling your weight and being there for family in hard times.

“Whatever i earn here helps my family at home. Some of them have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and i just want to help out by using my cooking skills to cook some traditional meals.”

Saurara says the business is sometimes challenging her family’s needs must be met.

“I still find it abit challenging because there are similar business in the area but I am determined to sell whatever i can quickly whip up. People mostly look forward to fish Lolo every lunch time and my chicken chopsuey.”

The 64-year-old is an example of how women continue to hold the fort for many families.