Saukuru raises alarm over youth mental health and fatalities

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, highlighted a growing crisis affecting Fiji’s young population.

While officiating at the Rotuma Youth Festival, Saukuru revealed that a staggering 57% of youth fatalities in the country are intentional, with self-harm rates soaring to 70% among our youth.

He says the leading causes of death include hanging, choking, and injuries linked to drug trafficking.

“I urge the youth of Rotuma this morning to take these issues seriously.”

Minister Saukuru said, calling for greater awareness and action to combat these tragic trends.

The Minister also drew attention to the mental health crisis gripping Fiji, largely driven by drug abuse.

Healthcare facilities like St. Giles Psychiatric Hospital are overwhelmed with cases, including alarming increases in young children, even those of primary school age, requiring urgent mental health support.

“Please say no to drugs. Your future is far too valuable to be stolen by addiction. Protect your health, your dreams, and your families.”

The Minister’s call to action highlights the urgent need for enhanced youth support systems, mental health services, and stronger community engagement to safeguard Fiji’s future generations from the devastating effects of self-harm and drug-related harm.

The Rotuma Youth Festival continues today.

