Saukuru plans a youth reconciliation

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru.

The new Minister for Youth and Sports says he wants young people who have been offered employment overseas to be remunerated accordingly.

Jese Saukuru says that while many young people have left for work abroad over the years, there is still room for improvement.

“It’s ok if they are finding greener pastures overseas, that’s ok but we need to look at the contract that they have. If it’s good then it should be good for the youth because we’ve also heard some reports that some people are being denied what they are actually told in Fiji.”

Minister Jese Saukuru says his first task would be making reconciliation among the young people, as they are catalysts for change.