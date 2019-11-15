Satellite markets working well: Kumar

The Local Government Ministry has confirmed that certain satellite markets are working very well.

Minister Premila Kumar says there were some challenges faced with the satellite markets in new areas as vendors felt that customers would not travel to their new location.

Kumar adds some tents had to be pulled down due to Tropical Cyclone Harold

“But we have seen a lot of success stories particularly in the Western Division but I cannot day the same for Suva as you know Suva is under lock down and we had this cyclone Harold and because of this cyclone we had to pull down two of our tents which was meant to serve vendors. Unfortunately we had to pull down the tent in UN Park and also in My Suva Park.”

Kumar says small markets are now located at strategic neighborhood locations to prevent overcrowding by consumers.

She says people are able to shop at a market closer to their homes and reduce unnecessary movement into the city.

The Minister says these are all practical and positive initiatives which will make a big difference in the fight against COVID-19.