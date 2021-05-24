Satellite internet connection launched at Dawara Primary School

The new internet connection at Dawara Primary School in Cakaudrove will allow for fast access to information especially during natural disasters says Head of School Divakasela Vuli.

Speaking at the commissioning of their satellite internet connection, Vuli says Dawara Village, located beside the school is prone to flooding.

With internet access now made more convenient, Vuli says teachers, students and the community can access weather updates quicker and prepare themselves.

The school was recently fitted with a satellite internet connection, a computer, solar system and telephone.

Chief Guest, the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the internet should be a source of the right information for the people.



Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Dawara community will be able to access the internet from their homes as the connection is Wi-Fi abled.

He has urged them to use the internet wisely to better themselves and their lives.

Dawara Primary School was built in the early 1880’s and is one of the oldest schools in the country.



Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

It has a roll of 47 students in Years One to Eight and 7 ECE students.

Dawara Village sits beside the infamous Yanawai River which separates Cakaudrove and Bua.