SA’s urged to use hands on approach

Municipal Council Special Administrators have been urged to make sure they utilize a hands-on approach to know exactly how many project approvals are being sought.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have seen a number of larger municipalities lagging behind in the approval process.

Sayed-Khaiyum says indecisiveness can cost people their jobs and impact the livelihoods of Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“As administrators, you need to have a spreadsheet that needs to be made available to you. You can probably tag that on a weekly basis. Sit down with your CEO and the people doing approvals to see how and why things are slowing down or how things are progressing.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says delaying projects unnecessarily and making unwarranted claims or development objectives, hinders projects and investments.

He adds if projects are held up by municipal councils, they affect the overall economic wellbeing of the country.

The Minister has urged municipalities to inform them how bylaws can be amended to suit the 21st century.

He adds some regulations from the substantive law were drafted when the engineering standards were different.