Saru Timber Bridge to close for repairs

The Saru Timber Bridge in Lautoka will be closed temporarily for repairs this weekend.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this is a planned closure that will allow the contractors to carry out the replacement of the severely deteriorated bridge timber runners and decking.

During this time access will be prohibited and detour routes are available via Saru Loop Road, Dhanus Loop Road and Natabua Road.

Those travelling along Dhanus Road and Saru Loop Road are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

The Bridge will be closed from 10pm Saturday to 5am Monday, September 21st.