Naidu remembers service of late husband and daughter

It was an emotional moment for Saroj Naidu during the commemoration of the Fiji Police Remembrance Day.

She lost her husband and daughter who were both police officers within a year, and says their memories will be cherished forever.

Naidu’s daughter Shivangani Naidu served for eight months after the demise of her father, Rhasda Naidu who served for 24 years.

Walking up to lay her wreath yesterday, Naidu silently wept reflecting and appreciating the contribution her two family members have made to the country.

Naidu recalls of how her daughter had always wanted to follow the footsteps of her father, and had left school to pursue her career in policing.

“I’m missing their love, affection and how they were caring, I just miss my daughter and husband. My daughter followed the same footsteps as the father and I always hear the senior officers that my daughter was following his father’s footsteps”

Naidu believes officers deserve to get the acknowledgment for the work they’ve done.

“They are really working hard, they should be appreciated for their hard work, every now and they are working for the public so they should always be thought about”.

Twenty officers were remembered yesterday for their service and dedication to the force.

The day was dedicated to the officers who died in the line of duty or through illnesses.