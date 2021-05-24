Saneem urges voters not to follow fake social media pages

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is urging Fijian voters not to follow fake social media pages.

Saneem has pointed out the One Mind, One Goal page in spreading fake information regarding voter registration.

The SOE says the page falsely claimed there was no registration in schools, whereas the FEO has always maintained that registration during school hours is only for students and teachers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says members of the public are not allowed into the school premises during this time but if the same venues are used in the weekend, all voters can access services offered by FEO.

Saneem adds the person behind the fake social media page lacks common sense.

“Whoever is running this page obviously lacks this and whoever is following this and laughing about this obviously lacks even more, so ladies and gentlemen’s don’t believe fake social media pages.”

He is also advising voters to get their information from the right source, which is the FEO website and its social media pages.

Saneem was responding to questions from FBC News on People Alliance Party member Lynda Tabuya posting a video about voter registration at a school.

He adds fake accounts such as One Mind, One Goal use these opportunities to make false claims which have no basis.