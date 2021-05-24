Saneem still unhappy as CFL stands its ground

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is still not happy with an explanation by Communications Fiji Limited about a 2018 photo and its caption.

The SOE had raised questions about a photo of FijiFirst General Secretary and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem shaking hands during the 2018 General Election count.

Saneem says while Fijivillage admitted that the photo was actually taken outside the Results Centre but the wrong caption remains.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Count Centre was located in the carpark of the National Gymnasium while this photo is inside the National Gymnasium.

“If Fijivillage had seen that the photo had been wrongly captioned since 2018, they ought to have issued an apology and a correction in any of the years post 2018 but they have failed to do so until they were pointed out during Monday’s press conference. The question is why now?” .

Fijivillage says that its elections coverage team was reporting live from the counting centre outside the FMF National Gymnasium and the National Results Centre during the 2018 general elections, and never put a photo up of the Supervisor of Elections and the FijiFirst General Secretary.

It goes on to say that there was a video report from the counting centre talking about the latest results, the FijiFirst General Secretary coming by the counting centre, having a brief interaction with the Supervisor outside the National Results Centre and then going to the Results Centre where other party representatives were also observing the process.

The footage was taken by its 2018 elections camera crew says Fijivillage.

The station goes onto say that the photo being talked about by the Fijian Elections Office is not a screenshot taken and published by fijivillage and was not published in that form by the website.