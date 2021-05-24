Saneem breaks silence over resignation claims

After days of speculations, Mohammed Saneem this evening confirmed to FBC News that he remains the Supervisor of Elections.

This comes after numerous rumors suggested that Saneem has stepped down from his position and this includes a statement from the Fiji Labor Party which had unofficially made the claims on their social media page.

Earlier, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had confirmed that Saneem did not resign.

The Supervisor of Elections is expected to officiate at a Fijian Elections Office event tomorrow in Suva.