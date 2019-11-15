Saneem responds to claims made by NFP

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has highlighted that the National Federation Party Leader did not dispute that the NFP spent only $2154 for cyclone relief from a fund that had accumulated $22,736.95.

Saneem was responding to the claims made by NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad that Registrar misquoted the information party had given him in response to his queries.

Prasad in his statement said originally, the registrar asked for information about the bank account set up for Relief and Welfare Fund payments.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad adds they had given him that information, in good faith and the Party had explained to the registrar why some Relief and Welfare Fund payments did not come out of that bank account.

Prasad says Saneem should have asked for clarification and not hold press conferences making accusations about things he has misunderstood.

He adds Parliamentary Secretariat did not pay money into that account for many months and in 2016 alone they spent $10,600 in relief payments before any Parliamentary money was received.

Prasad claims that Saneem knew that it was not the full amount of their Relief and Welfare Fund payments and went ahead to publish a list of payments out of that bank account.

However, Saneem says any other expenses or disclosures that the party may have with-held from the Registrar is irrelevant to the handling of this fund.

The NFP will publish more details of all Relief and Welfare Fund payments later this week.

The Party is taking advice on what can be disclosed about the payments.

NFP Leader Prasad was referred to FICAC on Friday in relation to the donations made by him to the NFP in 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

According to Saneem, based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.