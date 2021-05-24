Home

Saneem reports two politicians to FICAC

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 22, 2022 12:58 pm
Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube have been reported to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms filing a complaint against Chaudhry and Narube after the two politicians alleged that he made fraudulent payments to former Electoral Commission Chair Suresh Chandra.

“I have written a complaint to FICAC on this issue where they have provided false information to FICAC, so perhaps that should act as a deterrent to anyone who thinks they’ll wake up one morning and say ‘today I will make this statement.”

Saneem says Chaudhry and Narube also went public with their allegations without providing any evidence either publicly or to FICAC for its investigations.

He adds that similar attempts were made in 2014 and 2018 to try and discredit the two elections and this time around, the FEO expects more attacks on the electoral process.

“In 2022, looks like this is just the beginning of things but I’m prepared to handle the pressure but at the end of the election is our priority. We will ensure that we leave no stone unturned in preparations for the election.”

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has told FBC News he is not aware of any such complaint and FICAC has not approached him about it.

He adds that FLP lawyers are pursuing his original allegations of fraudulent payments, seeking the disclosure of FEO’s payment documents.

Questions have also been sent to FICAC and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube.

