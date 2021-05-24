Home

Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|
News

Saneem questions Fiji Times misreporting

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 12:40 pm

The Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem has called out The Fiji Times for publishing misleading information about the Fijian Elections Office financial reports.

Saneem claims the newspaper sensationalized information about FEO’s audited financial statements for 2018, sourced from the Auditor General’s Report.

He says the information published is incorrect, and has questioned why The Fiji Times did not reach out to the FEO for clarification.

The article in question was published last Friday.

FBC News has also sent questions to the Fiji Times.

