Saneem questions Fiji Times misreporting

The Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem has called out The Fiji Times for publishing misleading information about the Fijian Elections Office financial reports.

Saneem claims the newspaper sensationalized information about FEO’s audited financial statements for 2018, sourced from the Auditor General’s Report.

He says the information published is incorrect, and has questioned why The Fiji Times did not reach out to the FEO for clarification.

The article in question was published last Friday.

FBC News has also sent questions to the Fiji Times.