Saneem puts PA and NFP on notice

The Elections Supervisor has found that the Peoples Alliance and National Federation Party have breached campaign laws and have been instructed to comply immediately.

The Fijian Elections Office had conducted its enquiry into complaints against PA and NFP, which was lodged by FijiFirst on July 11.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the complaints were forwarded to both parties for their responses, however it is noted that all parties to the complaint have made various remarks and responses in the media.

The Supervisor of Elections says regardless of what was said in the media, he has conducted an independent enquiry and the findings are relevant for the purposes of clarity on what the law requires in terms of political campaign.

This also includes on political financing as well as the facts that are relevant in the application of the law.

His findings suggest that there appears to be a lack of understanding on the definition of Campaign Materials.

Saneem says for the purposes of clarity, Campaign in the Electoral Act 2014 [‘the Act’] is defined as “any act done for or in connection with promoting or opposing, directly or indirectly, a registered political party or the election of a candidate or candidates, or any act done for the purposes of influencing, directly or indirectly, the voting at an election, through any medium”

Section 112 of the law requires that any campaign material that is published must

Include the name and address of the person and organisation who authorised and paid for printing of the material; name of the company that printed the material and their business address; and date of issue.

Saneem says he has found that both the NFP and PAP did not comply with section 112 of the Act when printing and authorizing campaign materials.

The Supervisor has also directed both parties to remove the campaign materials being complained about and warned to comply with the law in future or they will be referred to FICAC.

In the case of NFP, FijiFirst had complained about a video of Ahmed Bhamji from the party who has been making claims about the Tertiary Education Loans Service.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, the individual claimed that TELS is lifetime slavery.

NFP disputed this saying the video was from 2018.

However, Saneem has also issued a section 144A Notice to the NFP to remove the video that contains false information and was admitted by the political party itself.

The Supervisor attempted to issue a Notice under section 144A to the Facebook page “Vote for Change”, however the Page no longer exists on Facebook.

He says it was found that the original video that was being circulated still exists on the NFP Facebook Page and to that end the Supervisor has exercised his powers under section 144A and asked NFP to remove the video as it contains false information.

Saneem has also expressed a concern about the level of professionalism

displayed by the PAP representative at a political parties meeting which was shared live on the Fijian Elections Office Facebook Page.

He says the conduct by the representative at this high-level meeting calls for concern and it has been noted that PAP has apologized for this person’s behaviour.

On the issue of donations, the FEO will be conducting further enquiries into this

matter as has been highlighted including asking for details for certain groups like “Rock the Vote” which will be looked into.