Saneem explains delay in allowance payout

The Fijian Elections Office has this afternoon clarified why it has not processed allowance pay for 614 election officials.

According to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, the FEO has so far trained 9,718 officials and processed allowances for 8,733 of them.

Saneem says those who have not received their allowance have either provided the wrong bank account details, TIN or FNPF number.

Article continues after advertisement

“To make things easy for the 614 applicants, we have now listed their EVR number on our Fijians Elections Office website for them to be able to access the website and search for their EVR number to find out what the issue is with their payment. If they are missing out on any of these details, we have already placed that on the website for them to be able to access.”

The Supervisor of Elections has also clarified a slight reduction in allowance as the FEO is liable to deduct FNPF for every official.