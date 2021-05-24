Home

News

Saneem emphasizes the need to study elections

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 1, 2021 4:25 pm
Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has stressed the importance of studying and conducting research in the area of elections in Fiji.

Saneem has recently completed his Master’s Dissertation on Electoral Policy and Administration from the Scuola Sant’Anna University in Pisa, Italy.

He says the FEO is trying to promote elections as a career and taking this study has been interesting.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Master’s programme that I just undertook is just to further my qualifications in the area of elections. It was also my interest to do some research in the area of elections, particularly in Fiji.”

Saneem virtually presented his thesis titled ‘The establishment of a permanent election management body in Fiji and its impact on the transparency and credibility of elections’ before a panel of academics on the 26th of last month.

