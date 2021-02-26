Saneem denies giving any advice to SODELPA on internal matters

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has rubbished claims that he advised the Social Democratic Liberal Party that some of its board members should not be allowed to attend a management meeting this morning.

The Fiji Sun quotes Ratu Tevita Komaisavai as claiming that he was disallowed from the meeting by Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga, who told him that this was the recommendation from the Registrar of Political Parties.

Saneem says he never issued any such advice to SODELPA and that the Registrar does not engage in any party’s internal affairs.

“I was actually shocked that a claim in that nature has been made. I think care must be taken when the registrar’s office is implied in any sort of decision that the party wishes to make. We simply do not engage in such matters of advice.”

Former Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi is among those who have been told to stay away from the meeting, along with Ratu Tevita Komaisavi and Gilbert Vakalalabure, as reported by the Fiji Sun.

Adi Litia and Ratu Tevita are at the meeting venue but not part of the closed-door proceedings of the management board.