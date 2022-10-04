Sanatan Dharm president on leave pending investigation

Sarju Prasad

The newly elected National Executive Council of the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has sent its National President Sarju Prasad of Labasa on leave pending an investigation.

The decision was during the Council’s meeting on Sunday held at its headquarters in Samabula, Suva.

The Council has appointed a committee to look into the allegation and will discuss on the report of the investigating team before any decisions are made.

It says at this point in time all allegations are confidential and nothing further can be communicated to the media.

Attempts to get a comment from Sarju Prasad were futile.

The Council says the newly elected members are working towards bringing in transparency and accountability within the Sanatan Sabha of Fiji.

The council is also seeking to amend the constitution and set a new vision of uniting all Sanatan followers under one umbrella.

Sanatan Sabha will conduct a full scale consultation with all relevant stakeholders, under the leadership of newly acting President Dhirendra Nand and develop a five-year strategic development plan to uplift the organization.

The Sabha will hold a national Diwali celebration at Samabula Shiv Mandir, in Suva on October 22nd.