Sanatan Dharam calls for understanding

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sahba of Fiji says they are mindful of other religious bodies in the country.

Sanatan Dharam President Sarju Prasad was responding to comments made by Methodist Church of Fiji and Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya who questioned the celebration of Diwali on Sunday.

Prasad says the festival falls on a Sunday this year and it marks an auspicious time in their religious calendar.

The Sanatan Dharam says they do not just celebrate their festivities at any time they want as they need to follow the tradition of their believe.

“Sunday is the auspicious time, you see our festivals are celebrated at auspicious time and that is decided with regards to the solar system and it is not that you can celebrate anything at any time, there are auspicious occasions and auspicious times when we set our festivals.”

While responding to the Methodist Church on comment regarding the use of fireworks, Prasad says respect for other religions remains.

“Our fire crackers and other things don’t start until darkness falls, so that goes in line with your concerns is or what the concerns of other people are, we have always and always will be very tolerant and we will always be mindful of our other brothers and sisters.”

The Methodist Church had taken the issue to social media saying they hoped more discussions had taken place.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya also made a social post attacking the day of auspicious occasion.

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad shot back at Tabuya saying she should first understand why it is being celebrated on a Sunday.