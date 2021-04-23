Samples collected from funeral attendees

The Health Ministry has collected samples from 200 people who attended the funeral at Tavakubu in Lautoka last week.
These are the people who came in contact with the hotel staff.
Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong, says they have not confirmed any new positive cases at this time.
He says the window for transmission is still open, and their contact tracing for the funeral continues.
