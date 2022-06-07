Samoa opens diplomatic mission in Fiji

Samoa’s Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

The Samoan government celebrated their 60th independence in Suva with the opening of their new High Commission.

Samoa’s Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, thanked the Fijian government for accepting their request to set up their diplomacy mission in Suva.

Fiame says they are adamant about bridging gaps with Fiji and helping solidify Pacific regionalism.

“The decision to join the majority of our Pacific Community to set up an office in Fiji is testament to our support for regional unity and cohesion and to be part of the collective dialogue for a deepened regionalism.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Samoa’s diplomatic inclusion is timely as the region has been playing host to competing interests in recent weeks.

“For their sake, we must speak with one voice, work with one resolve towards the one future that guarantees our security.”

Samoa’s new High Commission is just a stone’s throw away from the Cook Islands’ diplomatic mission, which was commissioned last night.

Both events were attended by high-profile Pacific leaders and other members of the diplomatic corps.