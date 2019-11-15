Salvation Army continues services despite challenges

The Salvation Army of Fiji although with a limited budget is continuing to assist Fijians.

For the past month, the organization has supplied meals at least once a week to the unfortunate students at Pt Vishnu Deo Memorial School in Raiwai.

Divisional Commander Andrew Moffat says this is being done under the understanding that some families may be going through difficult times.

“We’ve got a limited budget so were helping where we can, we’re also doing other work, were providing some basic food passes around the country to people who are in need as well and we’ve also had some further small amount of money come out from New Zealand where we can help as well”

Moffat and his team met with other non-governmental organizations and businesses yesterday to look for new partners.

He says although organizations are going through a difficult time in terms of operations, the government has been doing a great job in containing the virus.

“The government have managed to handle things really well and put in place some very good practices, everybody is facing difficulties but the government has managed things well and we’ve come through it very well and as a nation and as an organization”

There are about 1, 000 Salvation Army members and volunteers in Fiji.